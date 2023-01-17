From pink bodycon dress to striped crop top, times Alaya F stunned in western outfits: In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F is gearing up for the release of ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ which is directed by Anurag Kashyap on February 3, 2023. And the actress has been nothing but exceptionally stylish throughout her time promoting the film. Her outfits have been fun, poppy, chic, and classy, making her a thorough standout.

Here is decoding Alaya F’s iconic wardrobe that she chose to wear while promoting ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’:

Solid Peach outfit

Dolled up in solid peach OOTD, Alaya F keeps the pony high and let lose a few strands of hair. This overall outfit makes her look extremely appealing to our eyes.

Pink bodycon dress with minimal makeup

Minimal makeup, open hair, and a magenta pink body con dress make her appear to be the classiest of all. The idea to keep the makeup subtle enhanced the color of her outfit and made her shine.

Solid green dress

Alaya is definitely made for solid poppy colors and wearing one of these, that too in green was one of the best choices made by Alaya’s stylist.

White crop top with blue denim

Wearing a white crop top along with blue denim makes it a cute fit when put together Keeping a high bun along with open hair, made her look as awesome as the name of her upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.

Striped crop top and jeans

Alaya F looks cool and stylish in this stride crop top with a deep cleavage. Her hairstyle matches her style and the accessories have kept her look as subtle and chic as it can be.

While the actress is basking in the success of ‘Freddy’ where her role as Kainaaz was applauded across all quarters, she is also been claimed as a dark horse of film industry. Meanwhile, besides ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, the actress will also be seen in upcoming films like ‘U-Turn’ and ‘Sri’.