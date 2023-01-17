topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
ALAYA F

From pink bodycon dress to striped crop top, times Alaya F stunned in western outfits: In Pics

As Alaya F gears up for the release of 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat', here's a look at some of her fun, poppy outfits.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

From pink bodycon dress to striped crop top, times Alaya F stunned in western outfits: In Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alaya F is gearing up for the release of ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ which is directed by Anurag Kashyap on February 3, 2023. And the actress has been nothing but exceptionally stylish throughout her time promoting the film. Her outfits have been fun, poppy, chic, and classy, making her a thorough standout.   

Here is decoding Alaya F’s iconic wardrobe that she chose to wear while promoting ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’:   

Solid Peach outfit

Dolled up in solid peach OOTD, Alaya F keeps the pony high and let lose a few strands of hair. This overall outfit makes her look extremely appealing to our eyes.    

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Pink bodycon dress with minimal makeup

Minimal makeup, open hair, and a magenta pink body con dress make her appear to be the classiest of all. The idea to keep the makeup subtle enhanced the color of her outfit and made her shine.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Solid green dress

Alaya is definitely made for solid poppy colors and wearing one of these, that too in green was one of the best choices made by Alaya’s stylist.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

White crop top with blue denim 

Wearing a white crop top along with blue denim makes it a cute fit when put together Keeping a high bun along with open hair, made her look as awesome as the name of her upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

Striped crop top and jeans

Alaya F looks cool and stylish in this stride crop top with a deep cleavage. Her hairstyle matches her style and the accessories have kept her look as subtle and chic as it can be. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

 While the actress is basking in the success of ‘Freddy’ where her role as Kainaaz was applauded across all quarters, she is also been claimed as a dark horse of film industry. Meanwhile, besides ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’, the actress will also be seen in upcoming films like ‘U-Turn’ and ‘Sri’. 

Live Tv

Alaya Falaya f picsAlaya F Instagram picsAlaya F poppy looksAlaya F new picsAlmosst Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?