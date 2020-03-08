From rented one-room house to a bungalow in Rishikesh, singer Neha Kakkar's 'self-made' story is truly inspiring

New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar, who has several hits songs to her credit, is trending for all the right reasons and the story of her success will inspire you to every bit. Two days ago, Neha shared a set of pictures of her two homes in Rishikesh - a rented one-room house where she previously lived with her family and now a bungalow which they own. Neha revealed that she has bought a swanky bungalow in the same city and whenever she sees it, she turns emotional.

Sharing her 'self-made' story, Neha wrote, "This is the bungalow we own now in Rishikesh and swipe right to see the house where I was born. In the same house, we Kakkars used to stay in a one-room inside which my mother had put a table which was our kitchen in that small room. And that room also was not our own, we were paying rent. And now, whenever I see our own bungalow in the same city, I always get emotional. #SelfMade. Biggest thanks to my family and of course, to all my well-wishers."

Neha's friends from the industry and her fans have posted several congratulatory messages for her and said that she has set an example for many.

"A shining example of what one can achieve through determination, grit & hard work," wrote singer Aditya Narayan, who hosts 'Indian Idol', where Neha appears as one of the judges. "So proud of you and the long, tough but always joyful journey that you have all had! So inspiring! Big hug," read music composer Vishal Dadlani's comment.

Neha Kakkar is best-known for her songs like 'Sunny Sunny', 'Manali Trance', 'Aao Raja', 'London Thumakda', 'Dilbar' and 'O Saki Saki'. She has also judged several reality shows.