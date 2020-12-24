From Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar to Bharti Singh - Celebs under NCB scanner in drugs case

New Delhi: The year 2020 saw many highs and lows globally, and the Bollywood industry has been hit equally on many grounds. The mysterious death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14 opened a can of worms, hitting the dark underbelly of drugs nexus in showbiz. The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence and the case is under investigation.

The curious case of SSR's death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is looking into the drugs angle and Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating the money laundering angle.

With NCB in action, several celebrities have come under scanner in all these months. From A-listers such as Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to Rhea Chakraborty, Arjun Rampal, Karan Johar's party and Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa - all names have popped up in the case, in some ways or the other.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and a few others were arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea, Showik and some other accused were later granted bail.

Arjun Rampal is being probed by the NCB in connection to the Bollywood drugs case. The actor who was summoned by the NCB on December 16, had asked for a week’s time citing he was busy with personal matters. He was to appear before the agency for a second round of questioning in connection with a drug-related case. He arrived for questioning on December 21, 2020.

Recently, Karan Johar was issued a notice by the NCB in connection with the Bollywood drugs nexus, and the star director has responded via his lawyer. It has been learnt that Karan Johar's lawyer replied to the NCB notice and provided all the necessary information with regard to the 2019 viral party video. KJo's lawyer and his staff members visited the NCB office and gave statements in connection to the party held at former's residence in Mumbai last year.