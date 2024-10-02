From Sanjay Dutt To Kriti Kharbanda, Bollywood Celebs Extend Wishes On Gandhi Jayanti

Mumbai: Marking the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, members of the film industry took to social media and penned heartfelt tributes remembering the contributions of the great leader.

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a still from his film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' and wrote, "Celebrating the spirit of Bapu's wisdom, non-violence and gandhigiri on this Gandhi Jayanti."

'With Lage Raho Munna Bhai', Rajkumar Hirani made the audience remember the various facets of Gandhism and recall the values of Gandhi in a subtle, humorous yet sarcastic way.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda also took to Instagram and extended her best wishes.

" #HappybirthdayBapu #GandhiJayanti #InternationalDayOfNonViolence," she wrote.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla aid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 155th birth anniversary at Rajghat in the national capital.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi paid his heartfelt tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, emphasising the lasting impact of Bapu's life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality, and said that these principles continue to inspire the people of the country."

On behalf of all countrymen, salutations to Pujya Bapu on his birth anniversary. His life and ideals based on truth, harmony and equality will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.In a post on X, "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary, who dedicated his life for the 'jawan', 'kisan', and 'swabhiman' of the country.

"Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who is also known to be the 'Father of the nation'. The whole nation pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on this day and it is marked as a national holiday.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience. This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947.