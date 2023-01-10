From selling perfumes to launching his own brand, Mr Faisu shares his journey on 'The Maniesh Paul Podcast'

New Delhi: Presenting yet another interesting and inspiring story of struggle and perseverance, The Maniesh Paul Podcast delivers the story of internet sensation Faisal Shaikh in Maniesh Paul's latest episode.

Unraveling the rags-to-riches story of TikTok star Mr. Faisu, Maniesh Paul engages in a heartwarming conversation with Faisal Shaikh uncovering the struggles and rise of the social media celebrity.

Faisu, who rose to fame with his social media content, has worked as a salesperson on the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, for a daily wage of Rs. 50 and now is the owner of his own perfume brand which recorded a pre-delivery amount of one crore on its launch day.

Narrating an incident of his struggling days, Faisu revealed his experience of working at a high-end perfume store, where he mistakenly broke a perfume bottle of Rs. 14500 on the very second day of his work. Determined to compensate the amount, Faisu returned the money by working for two months at the store, deducting half of his salary for the period.

Selling reused clothes at Hill Road for Rs. 50 each, Faisal Shaikh also revealed his first salary and informed the audience via Maniesh Paul's show that he donated the Rs. 50 to needy and handed the other Rs. 50 from his first salary to his mother.

Maniesh Paul and Mr. Faisu developed a strong bond on the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, hosted by Maniesh, wherein Faisal Shaikh has been a contestant.

Maniesh Paul is known to drive inspiring, heartwarming and untold stories of people from different walks of life. From Prajakta Koli, Anu Mallik, Bharti Singh to burying the hatchet between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek through his podcast, the actor and host has earned the love and appreciation from the netizens for the show.

On the workfront, after delivering an impactful and entertaining performance in JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul is now gearing for his debut OTT show which is scheduled to release this year.