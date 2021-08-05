From Shah Rukh Khan to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood lauds men's hockey team for Olympic bronze

New Delhi: The entire country is celebrating the Indian men's hockey team’s bronze medal win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics and seeing this accomplishment, wishes continue to pour in. The biggest names in the Bollywood fraternity -- Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are among the first few to laud Manpreet Singh and his team.

It is the first time after 1980 that the Indian men's hockey team has won a medal in hockey in Olympics. The ‘My Name is Khan’ actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a tweet lauding the men's hockey team for their efforts and glorious win.

Shah Rukh wrote, "Wow!! Indian Men's Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match."

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

Akshay Kumar also congratulated the team by tweeting, "Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020."

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Phenomenal win .. wish my dad was alive to see this historic day will be happy up there .. Thank you so much men's hockey team ..congratulations !!!"

Worth the wait and so well played! Congratulations #TeamIndia! The medal is bronze, but the game was golden! #CheerForIndia #HistoryCreated pic.twitter.com/ZaUgIIJfnk

— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 5, 2021

Actor Nimrat Kaur praised the Indian men's hockey team by tweeting, "Huge congratulations to the men's hockey team!!! Absolutely incredible."

Taapsee Pannu extended her warm wishes to the team by writing, "And it's a bronze !!!!!!!"

Actor and director Rahul Bose wrote, "The Indian men's hockey team. You beauties. Well played, Germany. #OlympicBronze Congratulations @sports_odisha !"

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, "Congratulations to Indian Men`s hockey team for Bronze medal in Olympics 2020. #TeamIndia #Nationalpride #Tokyo2020."

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a photo of the winning team and wrote, "A win that will go down in history! What a phenomenal performance by our men's hockey team. Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue."

Actor Kunal Kapoor wrote that he is proud of the team. He added, "Historic! What an incredible match! Such incredible spirit and determination! So proud of y’all! Jai Hind!! #Tokyo2020 #IndianHockey."

Team India made a commendable comeback from 1-3 down to score four goals on the trot, before conceding one in the final quarter. However, the Indian team were successful in warding off the German attacks.

Simranjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Rupinder Pal Singh scored the goals for India while Timur Oruz, Benedikt Furk and Niklas Wellen scored for Germany.

So far, India has won 4 medals at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Mirabai Chanu had opened India’s account with a silver medal win on the 2nd day of the event. PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and the Indian men's hockey team have won the bronze medals.