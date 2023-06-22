Kajol’s Candid Confession About Marrying Ajay Devgn — What She Said

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are considered one of the most powerful couples in Bollywood. They got married in 1999. However, their marriage has had its share of challenges, as Kajol recently reveled in an interview that marrying Ajay was one of the "toughest decisions" of her life. She said that when they got married, she was at the pinnacle of her career, basking in the limelight. While joining the film industry had been her personal choice, she grappled with uncertainties regarding her future in the world of cinema.

The prospect of marrying Ajay needed a lot of contemplation, as it meant evaluating her own aspirations and the path she wished to tread, said Kajol.

The couple recently launched the trailer of The Trial, Kajol’s new show on Disney +Hotstar, together.

Kajol told TOI, “The character was amazing; the concept was fabulous but I did have a question about how it would be adapted in Hindi. That’s when Suparn came, the narration came in. For me, it’s really about the script.”

“The script is never about one character. It is always about everybody’s character. In this series, in the adaptation, (everything) is so well rounded and well written. I loved the script. The script is my king,” she added.

About Kajol and Ajay

Ajay and Kajol started dating each other during the shoot of Gundaraj in 1994 and tied the knot in 1998 in a traditional Maharashtrian-style ceremony. They have a daughter, Nysa, and a son, Yug.

About The Trial

The Trial is an upcoming television series, which is an adaptation of The Good Wife. This series is directed by Suparn Verma and produced by Ajay Devgn. Apart from Kajol, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Sheeba Chaddha and others are part of the series.