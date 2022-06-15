NewsLifestylePeople
SUHANA KHAN

New Delhi: Bollywood is set to welcome a new set of gen-Z actors and guess what? The star kids are already quite famous on social media. From the routines of the stars to their vacations, everything is a matter of interest for the audience. From Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor to Pashmina Roshan, and Shanaya Kapoor - take a look at the new faces on the block who are set to make their B-Town debuts soon.

Here's a list of some of the most awaited debuts of B-Town beauties:

Shanaya Kapoor: 

Daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has created immense buzz and anticipation for her debut. With a good fan following on social media already, Shanaya has been the talk of the town for speculations and conjectures about her debut. The young starlet is reported to make her debut with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions' Bedhadak. 

Khushi Kapoor:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@khushi05k)

After the successful debut of Janhvi Kapoor, all eyes are on Boney Kapoor and Sri Devi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Often spotted at the gym and at her brunch-dinner outings with family and friends, Khushi has been exciting the audience with news about her Bollywood entry. Marking her first steps into the entertainment world with Zoya Akhtar's Archie, Khushi has already offered a peak into her debut through the teaser. 

Suhana Khan: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

If you're the daughter of the world's biggest Superstar, it's quite natural for the audience to await your debut. Daughter of the mighty Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan is constantly in the news for her stunning pictures and reports of her acting stints at the theatre in the USA. While the young starlet has impressed the netizen with her acting chops in the short glimpses of her theater act, the anticipation has been beaming for her Bollywood debut as she gears for Zoya Akhtar's Archie. 

Pashmina Roshan: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pashmina Roshan (@pashminaroshan)

Recently making a splash with the announcement for the reboot of Ishq Vishk, Pashmina Roshan has generated immense excitement amongst the audience to witness the latest kid on the block. With very limited information about the budding actress available on the web, Pashmina has created a mysterious intrigue adding to the anticipation for her Bollywood debut. Starring opposite internet sensation Rohit Saraf along with child actor Jibraan Khan, Pashmina arrived in style with the recently released motion poster of Ishq Vishk Rebound.

 

