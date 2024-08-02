Washington: 'The Woman in Me' was published on October 24, 2023. A film adaptation is now under development, directed by Jon M Chu and produced by Marc Platt.

Spears shared the update with her fans on her social media handle.

Taking to her official handle X, she wrote, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favorite movies ... stay tuned"

Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 1, 2024

Universal acquired the rights to the Grammy-winner's memoir, which sold over 2.5 million copies in the US since its release in October. Spears detailed her rise to pop success in the book, from her "Mickey Mouse Club" days to her highly publicised and scrutinised conservatorship case.

The book also includes her interactions with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and her family, as well as the character of people who sought to dominate her life.

Spears expressed her happiness and gratitude at that time and mentioned, "I poured my heart and soul into my memoir, and I am grateful to my fans and readers around the world for their unwavering support."

Meanwhile, the first chapter of Chu and Pratt's adaptation of the classic Broadway musical 'Wicked', starring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo and Grammy winner Ariana Grande, will open in theatres on November 22. 'Wicked Part Two' is set for November 26, 2025.

Since her release from conservatorship in November 2021, Spears has been somewhat out of the spotlight. Aside from frequently uploading videos of herself dancing on Instagram, she declared earlier this year that she "never will" return to the music industry and has instead been composing songs for other singers.

She recently made news when Halsey released her new track 'Lucky', which was accompanied by a music video last week. In the lead-up to the song's release, Halsey stated that Spears had given her permission to use her 2000 single of the same name in the song.

But following the video release, Spears posted and then swiftly deleted a message on X claiming that she felt "harassed, violated and bullied" by her portrayal as a "superficial pop star."

Shortly after, she claimed the post was "fake news" and that she loved Halsey, who quote-tweeted the message and expressed her admiration for the singer.

"I love Britney!!!!" wrote Halsey. "I always have and always will...(heart emojis) you were the first person who ever made me realize what it means to feel inspired. And you continue to inspire me everyday," reported Variety.