New Delhi: Remember Fruity from 'Son Pari'? The fantasy drama was one of the favourite TV shows of the 90s kids and the actors were much loved. Fruity was played by Tanvi Hegde while actress Mrinal Dev Kulkarni was seen as Son Pari. Ashok Lokhande aka Altu also played a significant role in 'Son Pari', which aired from 2000 to 2004.

While scrolling through Instagram, we chanced over a profile with the name of Tanvi Hegde and the photos in it are of none other than Fruity. She is all grown up and the netizens can't get over her social media handles.

She is not very active on social media but her fan pages are and her pictures often go viral on social media. Tanvi was last seen in Alipt in 2021 and Shiva in 2019. Her show Son Pari was among the popular shows from early 2000, and it has gained cult status among 90s kids.

'Son Pari' starred Tanvi Hegde, Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashok Lokhande, Vivek Mushran and Shashikala in pivotal roles. It was produced by Neena Gupta. Meanwhile, Tanvi, apart from being part of 'Son Pari', has also starred in 'Shakalaka Boom Boom' and a few films.