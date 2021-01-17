‘Fukrey’ star Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas dies, Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha and others mourn demise

New Delhi: Actor Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in 2013 film ‘Fukrey’, died. The cast and makers of the film took to their social media accounts to pay tribute to the actor. Farhan Akhtar who produced the movie alongside Ritesh Sidhwani shared the news from his verified Twitter handle.

Farhan tweeted, “A dear cast member Olanokiotan Gbolabo Lucas, who played the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. You will be missed.. RIP.”

Meanwhile, actress Richa Chadha posted throwback videos of Lucas on the sets, one where he showcases his dance skills. Captioning the post, Richa penned a heartfelt note which read, “Dear Lucas, this is how I will always remember you... fondly. Thank you for being wonderful, for being a sport and for being such a spreader of joy. Rest in peace, friend.”

Sharing a picture with the actor, ‘Fukrey’ co-star Ali Fazal said that he still cannot comprehend Lucas’ death. Ali tweeted, “I still havent comprehended this news . Rest in peace Lucas. To think we just spoke a few weeks back. It wont be the same without you buddy. To his family and his kids, i hope we all can send in lots of prayers and strength to them at a time like this.”

A very dear cast member Lucas, who essayed the role of Bobby in the Fukrey film franchise, has passed away. Deepest condolences to his family. Lucas You will be missed. RIP. pic.twitter.com/cNgIU2BwYf — Varun Sharma (@varunsharma90) January 16, 2021

Directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, ‘Fukrey’ starred Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh in lead roles. The sequel to the 2013 hit comedy, ‘Fukrey Returns’, released in 2017.