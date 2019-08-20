close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Khayyam

Full state honours for legendary composer Khayyam

Khayyam's last rites will be performed at 4.30 pm and he will be accorded full state honours, including a gun salute.

Full state honours for legendary composer Khayyam
File photo of Khayyam at an event (Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Mumbai: The funeral of National Award-winning music director Mohammed Zahir Hashmi, known as Khayyam shall be performed here on Tuesday evening with full state honours, an aide said.

Khayyam's mortal remains have been kept at his Juhu home to enable people to pay their last respects to the legendary composer who passed away aged 92 late on Monday.

The funeral procession will start from his home in Dakshina Park Society, Juhu, at 4 pm and wend it's way to the Four Bungalows Kabrastan.

The last rites will be performed at 4.30 pm and he will be accorded full state honours, including a gun salute, said the aide.

Tags:
KhayyamKhayyam last ritesKhayyam funeral
Next
Story

It's splitsville for Sam Claflin, Laura Haddock

Must Watch

PT3M14S

Yamuna above danger mark in Delhi, 21,000 moved to relief camps