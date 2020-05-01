FWICE files complaint against HN Hospital for shooting video of late actor Rishi Kapoor in his final moments

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has filed a complaint against Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital for shooting a video of late actor Rishi Kapoor inside the hospital during his final moments.

In a letter on April 30, FWICE stated that in the video, which has been widely circulated on WhatsApp, the footage appears to be taken inside the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital where Kapoor was admitted. The video shows Kapoor on the hospital bed as a patient with oxygen mask etc. and gasping for breath.

"We have come across video footage being widely circulated on WhatsApp on April 30. The video footage appears to be taken inside the ICU of your hospital where the legendary artist Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 and died on April 30 at 8.45 am. The video footage shows Rishi Kapoor on the hospital bed as a patient with Oxygen mask etc and he is gasping for breath," read the letter.

It added, that the video footage doesn't show Kapoor in a very dignified manner and in fact shows him in a medically unwell, unfit, ill and pitiable state gasping for breath. The video footage also shows an attending nurse with the patient in the ICU. "The video footage leaves no element of doubt that it has been taken in a clandestine manner without the permission of the patient or his family members," the letter added.

The letter said, "We are an association of cine artists, workers and technicians of Western India which covers in its ambit 32 associations with more than 5 lakh members associated with various facets of Cinema. The legendary artist Rishi Kapoor was a member of the association."

They also complained about the repetition of a similar incident of video footage of dying moment of late actor Vinod Khanna.