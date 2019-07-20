Gabriella Demetriades shares first pic of Arjun Rampal with their baby—See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades became proud parents to their first child on July 18. The couple arrived at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on July 17 and the little munchkin arrived the next day. Congratulations have been pouring in for the happy couple and their fans couldn't be more thrilled! Gabriella's parents flew all the way from South Africa to be with their daughter at this very special moment.

New mommy Gabriella took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the baby as proud father Arjun holds the little one in his arms. It is an endearing pic which will make you smile.

Check out a screenshot from Gabriella's Instagram stories here:

Adorable, isn't it? The weekend just got sweeter!

Arjun made his relationship official with Gabriella earlier this year. The duo broke the news of them expecting a baby via social media, making fans happy and excited at the same time.

Here's extending our heartiest congratulations to the happy couple and wishing the little one a long and healthy life!