Gadar 2 Actress Ameesha Patel Gets Age Shamed As She Drops A Cosy Photo With Nirvaan Birla

Mumbai: Ameesha Patel has been getting trolled for her latest photos shared on Instagram. Ameesha faced age-shaming on social media after sharing a cosy photo with Nirvaan Birla. Known for her role in Gadar 2, Ameesha has been in the spotlight again, but this time, some users took to the comments section to criticize her based on her age. The picture shows Ameesha holidaying with Nirvaan Birla in Dubai. She captioned the picture," Dubai, lovely evening with my daring Nirvaan", she even tagged him in the picture.

As Ameesha dropped the picture, the dating rumours started circulating, however, Ameesha has remained unfazed, often handling trolls with grace and confidence.

Ameesha Patel has kept her personal life relatively private, but over the years, she has been linked to a few notable personalities and one of them is Bollywood film director Vikram Bhatt. Ameesha’s relationship with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt was widely discussed in the early 2000s. They reportedly started dating during the filming of Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage (2002). However, the relationship ended after a few years.

Ameesha later dated London-based businessman Kanav Puri. Their relationship was often in the headlines, especially as they were seen together at events and parties. However, Ameesha and Kanav eventually called it quits, with Ameesha later revealing that the long-distance aspect of their relationship played a part in their breakup.

While Ameesha has faced plenty of attention and speculation around her relationships, she has often preferred to focus on her career and stay away from the rumours.