'Gadar 2' Actress Ameesha Patel Surrenders In Cheque Bounce Case, Read On

After her surrender, the court granted her conditional bail. She has also been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21.

Last Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 03:59 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Actor Ameesha Patel on Saturday surrendered before Ranchi Civil Court in connection with a cheque bounce case.

After her surrender, the court granted her conditional bail. She has also been asked to physically appear before the court on June 21. The case dates back to 2018 when Ameesha came to Ranchi to attend a programme at Harmu Ground. She met businessman Ajay Kumar Singh there and she discussed with him the financing of a film. Singh owns Lovely World Entertainment. Singh invested in the filmmaking project. However, the film did not see the light of the day.

Singh demanded Ameesha return his money. She returned the Rs 2.50 Crore amount through cheque but the cheque bounced.

In November 2021, Ameesha was in the headlines for a similar reason when her cheque of Rs 32.25 lakh to UTF Telefilms bounced.

The surrender news of Ameesha comes at a time when she is all set to make a silver-screen comeback with 'Gadar 2', also starring Sunny Deol.

