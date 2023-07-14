trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635186
NewsLifestylePeople
AMEESHA PATEL

Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur's Intimate Pics Go Viral, Ameesha Patel Jumps To Defend Her But Gets Brutally Trolled

Gadar 2 Actress's Intimate Photos Leaked? Social media is abuzz with viral pictures of Simrat Kaur.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 08:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur's Intimate Pics Go Viral, Ameesha Patel Jumps To Defend Her But Gets Brutally Trolled Pic Courtesy: Instagram Picture/File Photo Of Ameesha

New Delhi: Actress Simrat Kaur will be seen opposite Utkarsh Sharma in the upcoming sequel Gadar 2 and recently social media saw some of her intimate pictures leaked surface online. The viral photos looked like they are from a movie and guess what? Actress Ameesha Patel jumped in to defend her co-star. 

AMEESHA PATEL DEFENDS GADAR 2 ACTRESS

Ameesha Patel tweeted: “Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let's encourage new talent!!”

cre Trending Stories

Instead of praise and support, the actress however got mercilessly trolled by netizens. One user wrote: Haan kisi ko shaq bhi nahi ki yeh aapka hi karaya hua negative stunt hai ussko target karne je liye. Another person said: Ajeeb marketing hai, your timeline is full of her adult movie clips

AMEESHA PATEL GETS TROLLED

For the unversed, a Twitter user had written along with the video, “Dear @ameesha_patel mam, We fans of @iamsunnydeol sir & you are very worried seeing all these cheap and sleazy videos and images of the girl @simratkaur_16 who is opposite @iutkarsharma in #Gadar2. How can @Anilsharma_dir cast her in a clean film like #Gadar2 when she has done such cheap work?”

Ameesha had retweeted it as well.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and features Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma will be seen playing Deol's son Charanjeet. The film will release in theatres on August 11 facing Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded