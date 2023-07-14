Gadar 2 Actress Simrat Kaur's Intimate Pics Go Viral, Ameesha Patel Jumps To Defend Her But Gets Brutally Trolled

New Delhi: Actress Simrat Kaur will be seen opposite Utkarsh Sharma in the upcoming sequel Gadar 2 and recently social media saw some of her intimate pictures leaked surface online. The viral photos looked like they are from a movie and guess what? Actress Ameesha Patel jumped in to defend her co-star.

AMEESHA PATEL DEFENDS GADAR 2 ACTRESS

Ameesha Patel tweeted: “Spent the entire evening today defending the negativity surrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opposite Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl! Let's encourage new talent!!”



cre Trending Stories

Spent the entire evening 2day defending the negativity sorrounding Simrat Kaur who is paired opp Utkarsh Sharma in GADAR 2!! Being a girl I request all to only spread positivity n not shame a girl! Lets encourage new talent !! — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) July 12, 2023

Instead of praise and support, the actress however got mercilessly trolled by netizens. One user wrote: Haan kisi ko shaq bhi nahi ki yeh aapka hi karaya hua negative stunt hai ussko target karne je liye. Another person said: Ajeeb marketing hai, your timeline is full of her adult movie clips

AMEESHA PATEL GETS TROLLED

For the unversed, a Twitter user had written along with the video, “Dear @ameesha_patel mam, We fans of @iamsunnydeol sir & you are very worried seeing all these cheap and sleazy videos and images of the girl @simratkaur_16 who is opposite @iutkarsharma in #Gadar2. How can @Anilsharma_dir cast her in a clean film like #Gadar2 when she has done such cheap work?”

Ameesha had retweeted it as well.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and features Sunny Deol, and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. Utkarsh Sharma will be seen playing Deol's son Charanjeet. The film will release in theatres on August 11 facing Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the Box Office.