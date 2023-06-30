Gadar 2: Is Sakina Dead? Ameesha Patel Drops Major Spoiler, Faces Backlash

The Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which released in 2001, holds a special place in the hearts of movie goers. The film portrayed Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, a truck driver, and Ameesha Patel as Sakina, a Pakistani girl, who fall in love against the backdrop of the partition of India. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film was a huge hit. Now, its sequel, Gadar 2, is set to hit theatres on August 11. Cinema enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see Sunny and Ameesha reprise their roles in the sequel.

However, Ameesha Patel, who has been sharing cryptic posts on Twitter about the film, recently left netizens disappointed and dropped a major spoiler.

Ameesha Patel’s post on Twitter

cre Trending Stories

Recently, Ameesha Patel posted a still from the teaser of Gadar 2, co-starring Sunny Deol. In the still, Tara Singh, aka Sunny Deal, is seen sitting in front of a grave, mourning. With context to the image, Ameesha posted a clarification on Twitter. She wrote, “Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKINA who is dead!!! well it’s not!! Who it is I can’t say but it is NOT SAKINA! So pls don’t worry!! Love u all.”

Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of u have been concerned n worried with this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it's SAKINA who is dead !! Well it's not !! Who it is I can't say but it's not SAKINA !! So pls don't WORRY !! ___love u all pic.twitter.com/5OLl3ikpZv — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) June 30, 2023

Netizens react to Ameesha Patel’s massive spoiler

Ever since the video of the song, Udd Jaa Kale Kaava, a rehashed version of their iconic song from Gadar, was released, fans began speculating if Sakina was is dead as she didn’t have purple eyes originally but Ameesha’s eyes looked purple while she was romancing Tara. But in a major spoiler, actress Ameesha Patel spilled the beans and cleared the air on the fate of her character, Sakina. Soon after Ameesha posted the clarification, netizens were upset and blamed her for dropping a major spoiler about the film over a month ahead of its release.

One user commented, “Spoiler de diya ma'am aapne! (you gave away the spoiler!)”

Another comment read, “Ese to puri movie hi reveal kar dogi mam (this way you will end up revealing the entire movie)”.

“Why you are you spoiling the movie before its release, people would have gone in anticipation of something wrong with Sakina, now you curtailed the audience by giving the spoiler out, or maybe you are just bluffing,” wrote another user.

Another user commented, “Are ye suspense bhi is post ke sath chala gaya (the suspense has gone away completely with this post).”

Gadar 2 teaser out

The much-awaited teaser of Gadar 2 has been unveiled. The action-drama film directed and produced by Anil Sharma is a sequel to the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The blockbuster film depicted the love story of Sakina, a Pakistani girl, and an Indian Sikh man, Tara Singh, in post-partition India. The film had Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in lead roles. The story of Gadar 2 reportedly revolves around the lead character, Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, returning to Pakistan to bring back his son, Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh (Utkarsh Sharma).

Watch the teaser here: