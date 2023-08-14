Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Refuses Photos With Underprivileged Women, Video Gets Viral On Internet

New Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his latest release 'Gadar 2'. The film, which is the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', arrived in theatres on August 11 and shattered all Box Office records. Within three days of its release, 'Gadar 2' has managed to collect Rs 132 crore, which is a feat in itself.



The 'Gadar' star, Sunny Deol was spotted in Mumbai today. The actor was dressed up casually for the occasion and was papped coming out of a building with his bodyguards, who ensured that he does not get mobbed as a few people were waiting outside to catch a glimpse of him. A video was shared by a paparazzo account which showed Sunny Deol was left uncomfortable after a few excited underprivileged women tried coming too close to the actor to get a picture.



The actor, who did not expect this, raised his finger in strong denial and asked to keep away from it. This gesture of Sunny towards his fans was not liked by social media users who criticised him for his action. A few other users ridiculed the actor for denying selfies to underprivileged women saying 'the recent success has made him arrogant.'



One of the netizens stated, "Aa gya ghamand..ye Bollywood walo ka yahi problem hain." Another user said, "Look at his attitude how rude he is behaving with them." A netizen went on to say,

"Hahaha. Sunny ji to aise nhi the garibo k sath pic lelete kya hota."



A user said, "Very adamant of him. ..why he is acting as if they are achhut.. so disgusting behaviour."



One user wrote that he won't watch 'Gadar 2' after witnessing this attitude of Sunny Deol.



However, one fan came out in support of the Betaab actor. She wrote, "Don't call him arrogant.. Look at the lady... She was grabbing his arm... Koi bhi hota toh irritate ho jata... They r not public property ki koi bhi.. Khich tan kre... Ye bhi insan hai unhe bhi gussa aa skta hai... She should have asked in a good way."



Speaking of the film, 'Gadar 2' witnessed a record-breaking advance booking and almost all theatres in the metro cities are houseful. Meanwhile, Gadar 2 is receiving much love from the industry as well. Salman Khan gave a shout-out to Gadar 2 team and shared a post on Instagram, writing, “Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny Paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2."



'Gadar 2', which has been helmed by Anil Sharma, focuses on Tara Singh, played by Sunny Deol, who returns to Pakistan to rescue his son Charanjeet Singh, who he believes is imprisoned by the army. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

