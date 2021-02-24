Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before playing role of Wonder Woman

New Delhi: Actress Gal Gadot shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram, where she revealed she was on the verge of giving up acting, when she landed the iconic role of Wonder Woman in the 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder. Gal was cast for the role of Wonder Woman in December 2013.

Gal wrote in the caption, "This photo was taken by Zack Snyder on the day I did the camera test for Batman vs Superman with Ben. I came to LA for 30 hours while shooting a movie in Tel Aviv. But I wanted the role of Wonder Woman so much that it was worth the trip. I’ll forever be grateful to Zack for casting me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had no idea what the future would hold back when this picture was taken - seeing it makes me very nostalgic. It's also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was on the verge of giving up acting... and then this happened."

Gal gained a massive fan following after the 2016 movie. The Israeli actress has subsequently been featured as Wonder Woman multiple times. She played the iconic character in Wonder Woman (2017), Justice League (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Gal also keeps posting photos and videos related to the character of Wonder Woman on her Instagram. Check out some of them.

Gal will next be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League.