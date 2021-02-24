हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot was 'on the verge of giving up acting' before playing role of Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot reveals that she was about to give up acting, before landing the iconic role of Wonder Woman in Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). In an Instagram post, the Israeli actress further shares that she believes everything happens for a reason. 

Gal Gadot was &#039;on the verge of giving up acting&#039; before playing role of Wonder Woman
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Gal Gadot

New Delhi: Actress Gal Gadot shared a stunning black and white photo on Instagram, where she revealed she was on the verge of giving up acting, when she landed the iconic role of Wonder Woman in the 2016 superhero film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder. Gal was cast for the role of Wonder Woman in December 2013.

Gal wrote in the caption, "This photo was taken by Zack Snyder on the day I did the camera test for Batman vs Superman with Ben. I came to LA for 30 hours while shooting a movie in Tel Aviv. But I wanted the role of Wonder Woman so much that it was worth the trip. I’ll forever be grateful to Zack for casting me and believing that I could bring Diana to life. I had no idea what the future would hold back when this picture was taken - seeing it makes me very nostalgic. It's also proof that everything happens for a reason. I was on the verge of giving up acting... and then this happened."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gal gained a massive fan following after the 2016 movie. The Israeli actress has subsequently been featured as Wonder Woman multiple times. She played the iconic character in Wonder Woman (2017),  Justice League (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Gal also keeps posting photos and videos related to the character of Wonder Woman on her Instagram. Check out some of them.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Gal will next be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Tags:
Gal GadotWonder WomanDCBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
