Mouni Roy

Galti Se Mistake: Mouni Roy accidentally tags Rajnath Singh, deletes tweet later

Actress Mouni Roy recently made a blunder by accidentally tagging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in one of her 'thank you' birthday tweet while replying to Raj Nayak.

MUMBAI: Actress Mouni Roy recently made a blunder by accidentally tagging Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in one of her 'thank you' birthday tweet while replying to Raj Nayak.

The sultry actress celebrated her 35th birthday on September 28 in the Maldives amid the Covid-19 pandemic and was seen spending a good time dancing and relaxing on the beach along with her bestie Mandira Bedi. 

The ‘Brahmastra’ and ‘Nagin’ actress received many birthday wishes on her special day. However, she was pulled up for when she made a blunder by unintentionally tagging the Defence Minister in one of her 'thank you' birthday tweets. 

By mistake, Roy tagged Rajnath Singh while replying to Raj Nayak on Twitter, which grabbed eyeballs on Twitter. Having realised her mistake, Roy quickly deleted the tweet and tagged the right person after editing her tweet. 

However, the netizens took a note of it and many began trolling her for her honest blunder and made fun of her asking her if she was on weed. 

Not bothered by the online trollers, Roy continued to enjoy her birthday with her friend.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The cozy nook @discoversoneva @globalspa_mag @media.raindrop #sunnysundays x

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

 

She even shared a few pictures and videos from her vacation and the cheerful moments from her birthday have become the talk of the town. 

Mouni RoyRajnath Singhmouni roy birthdayMouni Roy tags Rajnath SinghRaj Nayak
