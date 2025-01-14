Game Changer Box Office Numbers Are Fraud; Ram Gopal Varma Slam Makers

Mumbai: In a scathing critique, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has questioned the authenticity of the box office figures shared by the team behind Ram Charan’s latest release, Game Changer. Known for his outspoken nature, Varma took to social media to call out the alleged discrepancies, claiming the numbers have been fabricated, and warned that such practices could damage the credibility of South Indian cinema.

The controversy began when the makers of Game Changer claimed that the political thriller raked in ₹186 crore worldwide on its opening day. This staggering figure positioned the film as one of the biggest Indian box office openers, only behind cinematic giants like Pushpa 2, RRR, and Baahubali 2. However, several trade reports paint a different picture, with collections estimated to be between ₹80-100 crore.

If G C costed some 450 cr then RRR in its extraordinary never before seen visual appeal should have costed 4500 cr and if G C film’s first day collections are 186 cr on day 1 , then PUSHPA 2 collections should have been 1,860 cr ..The point is that the fundamental requirement of… Ram Gopal Varma RGVzoomin January 13 2025

If ssrajamouli and SukumarWritings sky rocketed telugu cinema in real time collections into a fantastically stratospheric heights thereby sending legitimate shock waves into Bollywood, the people behind G C succeeded in proving that the south is much more FANTASTIC in being a January 13 2025

Varma addressed these discrepancies on Twitter, stating, “If Game Changer earned ₹186 crore on its first day, then Pushpa 2 should have collected ₹1,860 crore! A lie should at least sound believable. These fabricated numbers insult the real achievements of South Indian cinema.”



The filmmaker compared Game Changer’s claims to the undeniable success of South Indian blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR, KGF 2, and Kantara. According to Varma, these films set a benchmark through legitimate hard work and storytelling, and misleading claims by Game Changer risk undermining their legacy.

He remarked, “Thanks to Baahubali, RRR, and others, Telugu cinema reached unparalleled heights. But such fraudulent claims bring unnecessary doubts about the industry’s credibility.”



While Varma didn’t directly implicate the film’s producer, Dil Raju, he questioned the source of the inflated numbers. “Dil Raju is a seasoned producer and realist; he would never stoop to such tactics. Someone else must be behind this damaging misrepresentation,” he said.



Despite the opening-day claims, Game Changer has struggled to maintain momentum. Directed by Shankar and featuring Kiara Advani alongside Ram Charan, the political thriller saw a sharp decline in collections after the weekend. Four days into its release, the domestic net earnings have yet to cross Rs 100 crore, leaving the film’s long-term performance in doubt.

The inflated numbers have sparked widespread debate among fans and trade insiders alike. While Ram Charan’s fan base has stood by the film, many within the industry are calling for greater transparency in box office reporting.