Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's first official wedding pic out! See inside

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas look straight out of a fairytale in their first official wedding photo!

&#039;Game of Thrones&#039; star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas&#039;s first official wedding pic out! See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hollywood actress Sophie Turner and music sensation Joe Jonas got married on May 1st at Las Vegas. The couple then tied the nuptial knot once again in France, on June 29 at a chateau. The wedding was also attended by Joe's brother Nick Jonas and global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

While pics from Sophie and Joe's wedding had gone viral earlier, the couple has finally shared the first official wedding picture on Instagram and it is straight out of a fairytale!

Without wasting much time, here is the pic, beautifully captioned by both as “Mr and Mrs Jonas”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mr and Mrs Jonas

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Another picture of Sophie, in her white wedding dress, was shared on Instagram by fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière. The actress looks like a princess, torn out of the pages of a fairytale!

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@nicolasghesquiere) on

Sophie and Joe got engaged in October 2017, leaving their fans excited and overwhelmed. The actress had shared the news of her engagement on Instagram, by writing 'I said yes.'

Here's wishing many congratulations to the newlyweds!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Joe Jonas Sophie Turner wedding
