Gandii Baat Actress Anveshi Jain reviews Pathaan After Watching Film with an Ocean of Fans, Teases Video - Watch

New Delhi: Gandii Baat fame actress Anveshi Jain who is also a known face in south movies, recently watched Shah Rukh Khan's massive hit 'Pathaan' and shared her review. The hot star from web series and regional movies expressed her happiness after watching the mass entertainer. She appreciated the YRF actioner and hailed SRK and Salman Khan's presence.

Anveshi Jain watched the film with an ocean of fan following who thronged the cinema hall in huge numbers. The Gandii Baat actress wrote: What a fun experience I have had watching Pathan’s First day ,First show with Shahrukh’s fans and mine together!!!! To be honest this movie release felt like a festival celebration.I am so happy to have watched the film with our fans. Nothing truly beats the love that we receive from our fans

@iamsrk You are something else .. your power on screen is just unmatchable and nothing beats seeing @beingsalmankhan n Shahrukh sharing the screen together .The aura & the energy is beyond comprehension! @deepikapadukone played a dream character and carried it with such a finesse.

It’s so refreshing to see such a perfect film in a long time in Threatres . This level of craziness in Threatres I had only experienced in south , it’s a great feeling to experience it so intensely here too ! #pathaan #bollywood #pathaanfirstdayfirstshow #review #srk #shahrukhkhan #teamshahrukhkhan #anveshijain #love #movies #anveshi #fanslove #srkfanclub

Anveshi Jain has featured in Gujarati film, Telugu and Tamil movies besides starring in bold web series.