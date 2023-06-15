Gandii Baat Actress Gehana Vasisth Deletes Her Bikini Video After Marrying Datebaazi Fame Faizan Ansari

New Delhi: Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth set the internet ablaze with her wedding news recently. Pictures of her in bridal attire with Datebaazi fame Faizan Ansari flooded social media a few days back, with netizens having divided opinions. Now, it has been reported that Gehana Vasisth has deleted her controversial bikini video from all social media platforms and the buzz is strong that it's due to pressure from her hubby.

GEHANA VASISTH MARRIAGE WITH FAIZAN ANSARI

Gehana Vasisth, an actress cum model known for her involvement in the Raj Kundra scandal married Fazian Ansari, of DateBaazi fame recently. Soon reports of her converting to Islam gained ground but looks like they were just rumours. Netizens did troll the couple for an inter-faith wedding.

Gehana Vasisth is known for her boldness and temptation-creating looks. However, soon after her wedding, she deleted her bikini video. Sources claim that she did this only because Faizan Ansari asked her to delete it.

The source added that Faizan Ansari has also asked the new bride to change her living style and make adjustments as per him. He is not very comfortable with Gehana showing off her body.

WHO IS GEHANA VASISTH?

Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the ALTBalaji web series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also been featured in a few Hindi and Telugu films and commercials. She supported Raj Kundra after his arrest in the pornography case and in her video statement slammed all those who said Kenrin Production house, linked to Kundra and Pradeep Bakshi, who is the chairman of this company, is involved in making porn content.

She often posts bold photos and videos on her social media handles.