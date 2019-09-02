Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: B-town celebs bring 'Bappa' home

New Delhi: The auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across India on September 2, 2019. The widely-celebrated festival is also known as Vinayak Chaturthi and it marks the birth of Lord Ganesha. Maharashtra among all the Indian states celebrates the festival in an elaborate manner. The 10-day long festivity is known as Ganesh Utsav.

The entire country is gripped by the festive fervour of the special occasion and the B-town celebs too welcome their favourite God home. Check out their pictures:

The chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' fill the whole atmosphere and devotees turn hosts to the Lord by inviting him to their homes. The freshness in the breeze and the picture-perfect weather strikes a perfect balance between mind, body, and soul. In order to please the Ganpati, and make him visit your abode year-on-year, special puja is performed on Ganesh Chaturthi at home.