Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Giorgia Andriani’s coronavirus COVID-19 themed festive celebration!

Mumbai: It is that time of the year when devotees welcome Lord Ganesha with utmost devotion and gusto. This festival will be celebrated this year with precautions as the deadly coronavirus outbreak has affected the normal functioning. Bollywood celebrities are welcoming Lord Ganesha keeping social distancing in check.

Bollywood actress-model Giorgia Andriani shared a picture of herself with Lord Ganesha, and we could clearly identify the theme this year. Giorgia quotes and said, "May Lord Ganesha give us hope in looking forward to a better year and to a better conduct from the whole humanity. Om Ganeshaya Namaha, Stay home, stay safe."

The Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an item number in much-awaited 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier.