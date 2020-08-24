हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ganesh chaturthi 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan take part in visarjan with family, see pics

The Roshans had an eco-friendly visarjan at their home and pictures from the event have been shared by Hrithik's mother Pinkie. 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan take part in visarjan with family, see pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@pinkieroshan

New Delhi: Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan came together to take part in Ganpati Visarjan with family on Sunday. The Roshans had an eco-friendly visarjan at their home and pictures from the event have been shared by Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan. 

The photos feature Hrithik and Sussanne with their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie and the actor's sister Sunaina with her daughter Suranika. 

"Tradition. Family. Love. And my sweetest lord Ganesha. Thank you for always protecting us from evil," Pinkie captioned her post. 

Take a look at the pictures here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Tradition . Family . Love . And my sweetest lord Ganesha . Thank you for always protecting us from evil 

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

Sussanne moved in with Hrithik in March when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The decision was taken by the ex-couple mutually for the benefit of their sons as due to the lockdown, they would have not been able to meet their parents together. 

Despite a divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne share a close bond. They often go on holidays and party together and are always there for each other's families. They married in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. 

ganesh chaturthi 2020Ganesh ChaturthiGanpati VisarjanGanesh visarjanHrithik RoshanSussanne Khan
