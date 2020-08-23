हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ganesh chaturthi 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Salman Khan celebrates festival with family, take a look

 Salman Khan arrived at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his entire family

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Salman Khan celebrates festival with family, take a look
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@atulreellife

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan arrived at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Mumbai residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his entire family. Pictures and videos from the celebrations have been posted by his brothers-in-law Aayush Sharma and Atul Agnihotri. The Khan-daan welcomed Bappa on Saturday. The decorations with flowers are a sight to behold. 

Watch the videos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#BlessedMoments #GanpatiBappaMorya @aaysharma @arpitakhansharma

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#GanapatiBappaMorya  @arpitakhansharma

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#GalaxyKaRaja #GanapatiBappaMorya @arpitakhansharma

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

Another adorable picture of Arpita and Aayush's kids Ahil and Ayat, twinning in matching outfits, has also taken over the internet. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ganpati Bappa Morya

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Every year, Salman's family celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with much fanfare. However, this time the celebrations were low-key due to coronavirus restrictions.

Salman has been spending his time amid the pandemic at his Panvel farmhouse. He shot three songs there and also filmed the promo of 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Ganesh Chaturthi, the 10-day festival, began on August 22 and will end on September 1 with Bappa's visarjan. The festival is celebrated across the globe and majorly in Maharashtra. 

