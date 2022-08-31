New Delhi: The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi brings fervour and excitement with itself. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, the festival is being celebrated on 31st August this year. This year the festival will be celebrated in full swing after the restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic have finally been lifted.

The festival is majorly celebrated in the state of Maharashtra but the magic of Lord Ganesha is seen throughout the country. The festival begins when people bring and install the idol of Ganpati Bappa in their homes on the first day and ends when they immerse the idol in water after three, five or ten days.

The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha which is falling on 31st August this year as per the Gregorian calendar. It is also that time of the year when everybody in the city uses the best of their creativity. From beautiful idols to flowery decoration materials, Ganesh Chaturthi is quite a vibrant festival with lots of colour and spirituality around us. But this year, it is RRR Ganesh that is ruling the charts of creative Ganesh.

The craze of the film is so big that people have sculpted Ganeshas based on megastar Ram Charan’s role from ‘RRR’. The Alluri Sita Rama Raju role has stolen the hearts and of course the powerful and impactful acting prowess of Ram Charan has sure been etched in everyone’s hearts. Hence, the joyous festival this year will be celebrated with Bow and Arrow and Alluri Sitarama Raju Ganeshas this year.

Helmed by S.S. Rajamouli, ‘RRR’ is a Telugu language historical action film which stars Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Rama Raju and has garnered massive fan following by the audience.