Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Welcome 'Antilia Cha Raja' In Grand Style - WATCH

New Delhi: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi as a married couple by welcoming the Ambani Family’s Ganpati 'Antilia Cha Raja' with a Grand Celebration. The couple was spotted bringing the beautifully adorned idol to their iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia, on Friday night, marking the occasion with elegance and festivity.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani was also seen attending, alongside his daughter Isha Ambani, who lovingly carried one of her twins, Aadiya and Krishna.

Watch The Glimpse Of Ambani Family's Ganpati:

The video captured a marigold-adorned truck delivering the majestic 'Antilia Cha Raja' Ganpati idol to the Ambani residence. Dressed in traditional orange, the serene idol became a stunning sight as it made its way to Antilia.

Radhika, in a red kurti and sharara with gold details, joyfully greeted the crowd, while Anant, in a tangerine kurta and jacket, led the festive celebration for 'Antilia Cha Raja.'

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha were seen eagerly awaiting the arrival of Lord Ganesha at their home, as the beautifully decorated flower-laden truck brought the idol.

Watch The Video Below!

The Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, a cherished tradition for years, hold special significance this year as Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant celebrate their first Ganeshotsav as a married couple.

The couple tied the knot on July 12, 2024, in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai, attended by A-list celebrities and prominent figures from around the world, making it a star-studded affair

Earlier on Thursday, Nita Ambani graciously extended Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to the paparazzi at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) during an event in Mumbai.