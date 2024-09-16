Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bhumi Pednekar To Aparshakti Khurana, Celebs At Nidarshana Gowani’s Ganpati Puja

New Delhi: The festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi lit up the residence of Nidarshana Gowani, the esteemed real estate magnate and owner of Kamala Mills, as they gathered for an extravagant Ganpati poojan. The event seamlessly blended tradition, spirituality, and glamour, setting the tone for the festive season.

The gathering featured renowned personalities including Bhumi Pednekar, Arbaaz Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Bhagyashree, Aparshakti Khurana, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sangeeta Bijlani dressed in exquisite traditional attire.

Bhumi Pednekar, known for her impactful roles in films like 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', conveyed her enthusiasm about the celebration. “Ganesh Chaturthi brings people together in celebration of love, unity, and new beginnings,” Pednekar remarked, as the event was graced by devotional music, intricate decorations, and heartfelt prayers.

Arbaaz Khan, famed for his roles in 'Dabangg' and 'Golmaal', made a notable appearance, interacting warmly with both fans and media. “Festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi have a unique way of uniting people from all walks of life, bringing positivity and hope,” Khan said, emphasizing the unifying power of the festival.

Versatile actor Sharad Kelkar highlighted the importance of such gatherings in fortifying community bonds. Bhagyashree, celebrated for her iconic role in 'Maine Pyar Kiya', echoed sentiments of family and togetherness, which resonated deeply with the attendees.

The celebration was more than just a showcase of Bollywood glamour; it was a vibrant homage to faith and tradition. The centerpiece was a beautifully adorned idol of Lord Ganesha, surrounded by fragrant flowers and vibrant decorations. Guests enjoyed soulful devotional music, lively traditional dances, and a feast of delicious festive treats, capturing the essence of the occasion.

Younger stars like Aparshakti Khurana and Tusshar Kapoor brought dynamic energy to the event, engaging warmly with guests. Sangeeta Bijlani’s infectious enthusiasm further elevated the celebration, making it a memorable affair.

Host Nidarshana Gowani welcomed her guests with exceptional warmth and hospitality, making the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at her residence a testament to the festival’s power to unite and spread joy.