Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Not Just 1 But 12 Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idols Unveiled By TV Stars Rithvik Dhanjani And Karan Wahi

New Delhi: As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, people are getting ready to bring their beloved Lord Ganesha home with pure love and devotion. However, television celebrities Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi have taken a unique approach to the festival by creating 12 stunning eco-friendly Ganesha idols crafted from clay soil.

The duo shared their creative endeavor on Instagram, where their enthusiasm and dedication are evident. The post, captioned “Hum 2 Humare 12 @rithvikk_dhanjani #ganpatibappamorya,” highlights the significance of the 12 meticulously crafted murtis.

The video quickly captured the attention of their followers, with comments like “Just came to your profile to check if you’ve posted this years ganpati video or not and just 2 mins ago.

Love this Annual rituals .!” and “How beautiful”

In the video, Dhanjani and Wahi invite viewers into their homes to showcase the idols, which come in various sizes and forms gracefully.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 7 this year, marking a time of joyous festivities and reverence.

On the professional front, Rithvik Dhanjani is currently a panelist on “Aapka Apna Zakir,” while Karan Wahi recently appeared in “Raisinghani VS Raisinghani” alongside Jennifer Winget.