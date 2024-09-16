Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Vivek Oberoi Offers 66 Carat Lab-Grown Diamond Tilak To Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which began this year on September 7, Bollywood actor and co-founder of Solitario Lab-Grown Diamonds, Vivek Oberoi, presented a 66-carat tilak, complete with 68 lab-grown diamonds to Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganpati - the most Ganesh Mandal in Pune.

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi holds greater significance in Maharashtra and is celebrated as one of the major festivals in the state and is a 10-day affair. The actor took to his social media handle and shared the post reading: A Divine Offering for Bappa! As a token of our devotion, @solitariodiamonds proudly presents a breathtaking 66-carat lab-grown diamond Tilak to Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati this Ganeshotsav. There is nothing more sacred and blessed as the moment @rickyhvasandani and I performed the Maha-Aarti and seeked Bappa’s blessings.

From our humble beginnings as a single lab-grown diamond jewelry store in Pune, we are now in 21 cities across 7 countries, all thanks to the grace of #Bappa.

Special thanks to @varoinmarwah @varoinmarwahhomme for this special outfit ओम गण गणपतये नमो नमः।

This ceremonial offering, held during the Ganpati Aarti, commemorated the 133-year legacy of the Ganpati Mandal and marks the beginning of Solitario's 'Bling Better' India Tour this September.

Vivek Oberoi, accompanied by Ricky Vasandani, CEO and Co-Founder of Solitario Lab-Grown Diamonds, sought Bappa’s blessings during the Aarti. Speaking on the occasion, Vivek Oberoi said, "We started with humble beginnings in Pune, and have now scaled to over 7 countries and 21 cities across the globe, which could not have been possible without Bappa’s grace. As Solitario continues on its path of growth, we seek Bappa’s blessings again to help us reach newer heights."

Solitario Lab-Grown Diamonds which was one of the first jewellery brands from India to be featured on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, has established itself as a leader in the eco-friendly, conflict-free diamond industry.

As part of the tour, Vivek Oberoi and Solitario will host a Diamond Party at Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore, followed by a Diamonds and Denim Party at Phoenix Palladium in Chennai.

During Ganeshotsav, huge Ganpati pandals are decked up and devotees throng them in huge numbers, seeking his blessings.