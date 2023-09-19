Mumbai: The 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival started on Tuesday with zeal across Maharashtra and other states. Our Bollywood stars too marked the auspicious occasion in their own special ways. Day 1 of the festival saw celebrities visiting temples and Lord Ganesha pandals in the city to offer their prayers. Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted visiting ace Manish Malhotra's residence to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi together.

The duo was dressed up in festive finest. They twinned in shades of white. Kiara looked gorgeous in an off-white chole and wide-legged pants paired with a dupatta. She opted for a no-make-up look. Sidharth looked dapper in a white kurta set. The kurta has a very subtle embroidery near the lapel. They also posed for the paps stationed outside Manish's residence.

Manish took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with Kiara and Sid.

Earlier in the day, celebs like Raveena Tandon, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor also paid visit to Manish's house to offer prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, the day falls annually on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha. The last day of the 10-day celebrations is marked as Ganesh Visarjan.