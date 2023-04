'Gangs of Wasseypur' To 'The Family Man' - Revisiting Birthday Boy Manoj Bajpayee's Iconic Dialogues

New Delhi: A solid performer, a versatile genius and an actor who could mould his persona into any character- words and adjectives would fall short to describe Manoj Bajpayee, who was awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri in 2019 for his contributions in art.

From a gangster to a policeman, from a dejected homosexual professor to a cunning politician, Manoj never fails to impress with his range of acting. From the silver screen to the OTTs, Manoj is having a golden run with each inning. The actor himself told that with each popular character, he felt like being reborn. As the actor per excellence is turning a year older today, let’s revisit some of his iconic dialogues, which have gained the status of ‘cult’.

Satya

Directed by Ramgopal Verma, Manoj Bajpayee stormed the scene in ‘Satya’ with his stellar performance as Bhiku Mahtre. His determination is reflected in the dialogue, “Karna hai toh karna hai…”

Aarakshan

Another favourite is from Aarakshan (2011) where Manoj Bajpayee’s character, the cunning Mithilesh Singh, teaches Amitabh Bachchan some maths! “Aap The Zero, Hai Zero… Aur Aap Hamesha Rahenge Zero!”

Rajneeti

Aasmaan Mein Thookne Waale Ko Shayad Pata Nahin Hai…Ki Palat Ke Thook Unhi Ke Chere Par Giregi… Manoj Bajpayee played the role of Veerendra Pratap, a smart and clever politician in Rajneeti (2010).

Gangs of Wasseypur

Anurag Kashyap’s gangster saga attained cult status for his epic dialogues. Menacing Sardar Khan said, “itna goli marte, ki aapke driver bhi khoka bech bech kar raees ban jata. “

The Family Man

There are plenty of dialogues in the series which will make you pause and think for a minute. But Srikant Tiwari said with conviction and utmost honesty, “Sab chahte hain ki sach unke saath rahen. Par sach ke sath koi nehi rehna chahta.”

Wishing Manoj Bajpayee a very happy birthday.