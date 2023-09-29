New Delhi: In the world of showbiz, unexpected moments often generate the most significant buzz. That's precisely what happened when pan-India star Pooja Hegde and Bollywood's 'Shehzada' Kartik Aaryan, two beloved stars in the industry, were captured in the same frame during a Ganapati puja and a star-studded birthday celebration. This exciting encounter sent shockwaves through social media, with fans fervently demanding a collaboration that could soon dominate the entertainment headlines.

The initial spark of excitement ignited when Pooja Hegde and Kartik Aaryan were seen together at a birthday party, followed by a screening.

The buzz only intensified when an unexpected surprise set the internet on fire. A selfie featuring Pooja Hegde and Kartik Aaryan, both grinning from ear to ear, quickly went viral.

Pooja Hegde even attended Kartik's Ganesh Chaturthi Puja at his place. Their back-to-back side sighting has hinted at a chemistry that left audiences eager to witness their on-screen magic.

We are hoping for a collaboration to happen soon!