Ganpati Visarjan 2024: Ranbir Kapoor, Mom Neetu Kapoor Perform Aarti, Bid Adieu To Bappa - Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and his mother, Neetu Kapoor, were spotted performing the Ganpati Visarjan for their family's Ganpati idol on Wednesday. The mother-son duo came together to celebrate the special occasion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

In the video captured by paparazzi, the 'Brahmastra' actor was seen wearing a white floral print kurta set, while looking dashing as always. On the other hand, his mother, Neetu looked elegant as she opted for a light pink saree.

The two participated in the Ganesha Visarjan ceremony, with Ranbir holding the Ganpati idol and sharing a conversation with his mother during the ritual. On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor also has the sequel of Animal, titled Animal Park. Apart from this, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Neetu returned to acting in 2022 with 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' alongside Anil Kapoor. Meanwhile, Ganesh Chaturthi, a 10-day festival that commenced on September 6, will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the god of new beginnings and the remover of obstacles. Devotees across India and abroad celebrate Lord Ganesha's wisdom and intelligence.