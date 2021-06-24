हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Garam Masala actress Nikita Rawal files FIR against stalker

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Nikita Rawal has filed an FIR against a stalker who has been following her for a while. The actress mentioned he would be at every event or gathering she attended.

Nikita had given him a warning to him through the watchman but that didn't deter the stalker, and she was forced to file a complaint.

"I had issued multiple warnings through our watchmen and my driver. But the young boy is not listening to anything. It's hampering my mental peace and it's hampering him as well as he is doing nothing. I had to take this step and I hope the boy stops this and focuses on what's important," says Nikita, who has been part of films such as "Garam Masala" and "Black & White".

"Anyone who has done it or is doing it is not on. There is more to life than running behind someone. Let's focus on our work and prioritise that. Let's stay safe and get vaccinated whenever we can," Nikita adds.

 

