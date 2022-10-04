Garba night dance 2022: Allu Arjun's Pushpa hook steps on 'Saami Saami' to 'Oo Antava' a big hit - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise has become a rage among the audience. His fans are constantly seen copying his dance steps from the film in full swag. Much like it was during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 festival, during Navratri also, people are seen grooving to the tunes of his blockbuster songs on Dandiya-Garba nights.

As the festival of Navratri is all about devotion and love for Nav Durga, it's a festival that has been celebrated all around the nation with the utmost joy. Having said that, the craze of Allu Arjun's Pushpa Raj seems to be taking over the fans in the grand Garba festival. The fans were seen adding hook steps of Allu Arjun from the songs of the film in their Garba dance routine.

In a recent video that a fan uploaded on YouTube, a girl and a boy were seen doing the famous hook steps of Allu Arjun from the songs of the film. Moreover, they eventually added the swag of PushpaRaj into their dance steps. Then they went on to add the leg step of Allu Arjun from the 'Oo Antava' song from the film.

On the other hand, the craze for 'Saami Saami' song was also witnessed when they went on to copy the famous hook step from the song. They even added the famous shoulder step from the 'Srivalli' song in their Garba dance. In this way, they added almost all the signature steps from the film to their Garba dance routine.

Be it making a Ganpati idol of Allu Arjun sitting in his signature Pushpa Raj style or the Ganapati pandals organizing a special theme of Pushpa at multiple places across Maharashtra, it had become a major highlight of the festivals the people are going crazy about.

Moreover, on the work front, while Allu Arjun fans are eagerly waiting for their favourite star to come back on the screen after giving a blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, the pan India superstar is also maintaining his presence on the screen with his television commercials.

Apart from this, the makers of Pushpa also ignited excitement among the fans for the second part, Pushpa: The Rule as they had started working on the film with a Pooja ceremony that they organized in the presence of the team members.