topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
GAUAHAR KHAN

Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar expecting their first child, share quirky video - Watch

Gauahar Khan pregnancy news: Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020. The duo reportedly met while shopping for groceries during the lockdown. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 08:21 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Gauahar Khan and hubby Zaid Darbar expecting their first child, share quirky video - Watch

Mumbai: Actor Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar are set to welcome their first child. Khan and Darbar took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news about her pregnancy via an animated reel featuring the couple. The couple sought love and prayers from their fans and followers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

"One became two when Z met G. And now the adventure continues as we soon become three. In Sha allah seeking all your prayers and blessings in this beautiful journey," the caption in the video read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zaid Darbar (@zaid_darbar)

Khan, known for films like "Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year", "Ishaqzaade", and the political drama series "Tandav" married Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar, in December 2020.

 

Live Tv

Gauahar KhanGauahar Khan pregnancyGauahar Khan pregnantZaid DarbarGauahar Khan Zaid DarbarGauahar Khan news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war