Gauahar Khan Defends Co Star Ranbir Kapoor Over Being Trolled For Ignoring Alia Bhatt; ‘So Unfair’

Mumbai: Gauahar Khan has spoken out in defense of her Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year co-star Ranbir Kapoor, who has been facing harsh criticism for allegedly ignoring his wife, Alia Bhatt, at a recent event celebrating Raj Kapoor’s legacy.



Taking to Instagram, Gauahar addressed the backlash, deeming it unfair and unwarranted. She shared a fan page’s video that highlighted Ranbir’s affectionate and considerate behavior during the event. The clip showed him caring for Alia Bhatt and assisting Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s father, showcasing his thoughtful side.

In her post, Gauahar wrote, “Seriously so unfair! I’m glad there are such posts that show how unfair certain posts are, that can unnecessarily put someone in a certain light. Ranbir is a gentleman!”

The original caption of the video criticized the selective portrayal of Ranbir in negative media posts, stating, “The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show. They cut a 2-second clip out of context and run a whole lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality. It’s crazy to me how easily people can be fooled.”

Interestingly, Alia Bhatt herself liked the post, subtly showing her support for Ranbir amid the trolling.



Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was labeled as “misogynistic” and “toxic” after commenting that Alia Bhatt didn’t know who legendary singer Kishore Kumar was. Despite the ongoing criticism, the couple appears unaffected and continues to enjoy their time together.

