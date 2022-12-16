Gauahar Khan, Inaamulhaq, Vikram Kochar and others talk about 'Golden Jury Film Festival'

New Delhi: Golden Jury Film Festival receives support from actors like Gauahar Khan, Inaamulhaq, Vikram Kochar and others. Actors like Piyush Mishra, Jameel Khan, Barkha Bisht, Ashwin Kaushal, Milind Joshi and others will grace the award ceremony at the 4th edition of Golden Jury Film Festival, founded by director Pragyesh Singh which is happening on the 14th and 15th of December in Mumbai.

Sharing excitement on the same actress Gauahar Khan says, "I would like to extend congratulation to the team of Golden Jury Film Festival as they are providing a platform to so many films. I would like to wish them all the very best for their success and appeal all the cinema lovers to visit the festival."

Airlift and Jolly LLB fame actor Inaamulhaq shares, "I hope this festival comes out as much bigger and better than its previous editions. Also, I feel such activities should be increased in bigger scale in our country because this will give a hope for independent filmmakers whose films are stalled due to market and commercial aspects. I feel these festivals are a good substitute for that. "

Sacred Games actor Vikram Kochhar says, "It's like a workshop and educating people about cinema. I don't think most of the population even have a minute idea of what it takes to create a film. Only mega commercial films reach people. So, I think it's very important to make such film festivals happen. All this helps a lot for the youngster who dream to work in films.I'm very much excited because one of the film in which I acted is also selected for screening for the inaugural day. This time it has gone much bigger and better. I think such platforms is the reason for revelation in cinema making where all sorts of films get opportunity. I'm really looking forward to have a big footfall at the festival."

The jury consists of the eminent Odia filmmaker Mr. Gadadhar Putty, the celebrated lyricist Sandeep Nath who has written songs like Sun raha hai na tu (Ashique 2), and Kitne ajeeb rishte hain yahan pe (Page 3) and many more, along with Amrit Gangar, the film theorist, curator and historian, and Ashok Purang, the trusted acting coach.