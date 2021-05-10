हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan shares stunning ‘sunrise to sunset’ make-up look for Eid 2021!

Eid-ul-Fitr is round the corner but this year is going to be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gauahar Khan shares stunning ‘sunrise to sunset’ make-up look for Eid 2021!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr is round the corner but this year is going to be a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, you can still celebrate the festival at home with your loved ones, without breaking any COVID protocol.

Actress Gauahar Khan treated her fans with a perfect ‘sunrise to sunset’ make-up look - which symbolizes the fasting period that Muslims undertake during the month of Ramadan for a month before the festival of Eid.

Gauahar posted a 12 minutes and 27 seconds video of herself doing the make-up from scratch for the festival of Eid. The video is in paid partnership with e-commerce website Naykaa.

“EID MUBARAK to everyone! Wishing and praying for everyone’s good health and safety! I've created this beautiful sunrise to sunset makeup look in collaboration with @mynykaa on #NykaaTV. This look is indeed perfect for an intimate EID at-home. Do let me know your EID plans in the comments below! Wishing you a safe, happy and intimate Eid celebration. Lots of love from me #StaySafe #StayHome,” wrote the actress on Monday (May 10).

In the ‘sunrise to sunset’ look, Gauahar uses hues representing early morning and night to do her make-up.

The ‘Tandav’ actress has also been sharing her beautiful looks in ethnic wear on Instagram for Ramadan.

This will also be Gauahar’s first Eid after getting married. The actress tied the knot with online content creator Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gauahar Khanmake-up tutorialEid 2021EidEid-al-Fitr 2021Eid-ul-Fitr 2021
Next
Story

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Registration begins, here’s how you can register for Amitabh Bachchan's mega quiz show

Must Watch

PT7M57S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day