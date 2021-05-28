Gauahar Khan urges all to help their staff get vaccinated

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai: Model-actress Gauahar Khan took to social media on Friday to inform that she has taken the COVID vaccine, and urged people to not only get the jab but also help their staff get administered with the vaccine.

Sharing a photo with husband Zaid Darbar on Instagram, Gauahar wrote: "A lot of people don't know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment, especially for the elderly in your family. Got my driver also an appointment n it was easy n much needed! Don't forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another."

Thanking the hospital staff where she got vaccinated, she added: "@saifeehospital @juzer_kandyy @mustafas52 you guys r doing a great job at making the vaccine experience easily understood n carried out in safety measures."

Gauahar, who recently went on a vacation to Darjeeling, West Bengal, shared beautiful photographs of herself posing from her hotel window in an Instagram post on Friday. "Saamne waali khidki mein... ab main iske aage apni taareef kaise karoon .... hahhhha ...is there any other Bollywood khidki song u know??? I can't think of any. #BestVacations #hillstation #filmyLadki," she wrote.

