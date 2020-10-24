हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan wishes beau Zaid Darbar on birthday with a heartfelt note, both twin in pristine white - Pics

A few days back, rumour was rife that Gauahar and Zaid, who is the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar are planning to get married soon. 

Gauahar Khan wishes beau Zaid Darbar on birthday with a heartfelt note, both twin in pristine white - Pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 7' winner and a 'Toofani senior' in season 14, model-actress Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram and wished beau Zaid Darbar on his birthday. Gau, as she is fondly called by friends, posted a heartfelt wish for the choreographer. 

She wrote: From being the most Amazing (also HOT) human , to being the reason to me smiling from ear to ear , to moments of me wanting to strangle you (when u trouble me) , being goofy comes easy when I’m with u ,to ur caring side settling my hair b4 we click picks , it only n only makes you the Bestest ! I pray for u from the bottom of my heart , Birthday Boy , Zaid ! @zaid_darbar you are a blessing n may ur life be filled with all the happiness, health , wealth n success ! Ameen !  have the most amazing year ahead Zeddy ! 

A few days back, rumour was rife that Gauahar and Zaid, who is the son of veteran music composer Ismail Darbar are planning to get married soon. 

However, Gauahar has quashed such reports and maintained that as of now the duo is not getting married in November this year. 

Here's wishing Zaid a happy birthday!

 

