close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gaurav Gera

Gaurav Gera looking for a negative role

Actor Gaurav Gera of "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" fame and known for his Shopkeeper and Chutki avatars says he is in search of a negative role now.

Gaurav Gera looking for a negative role
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Gaurav Gera of "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" fame and known for his Shopkeeper and Chutki avatars says he is in search of a negative role now.

Talking about his debut web series "Boss", Gaurav said: "I think the title 'Boss' is pretty cool and self-explanatory. Karan Singh Grover is apt for it. I play a computer geek, basically, Karan's right-hand man, who hacks account so I am the brain." 

"I would like to do more (web series). It's finite and the product is done nicely. You can really maintain quality in a web show. I would like to do various roles, especially looking for a negative role now." 

 

Tags:
Gaurav Geranegative roleShopkeeperChutkiJassi Jaisi Koi Nahin
Next
Story

Shreyas Talpade launches app with fun video

Must Watch

PT4M8S

Deshhit: Watch top 5 questions raised on important issues