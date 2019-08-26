Gaurav Gera looking for a negative role

Mumbai: Actor Gaurav Gera of "Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin" fame and known for his Shopkeeper and Chutki avatars says he is in search of a negative role now.

Talking about his debut web series "Boss", Gaurav said: "I think the title 'Boss' is pretty cool and self-explanatory. Karan Singh Grover is apt for it. I play a computer geek, basically, Karan's right-hand man, who hacks account so I am the brain."

"I would like to do more (web series). It's finite and the product is done nicely. You can really maintain quality in a web show. I would like to do various roles, especially looking for a negative role now."