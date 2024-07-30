New Delhi: The show was a blend of elegance and innovation, leaving the attendees captivated with its luxurious fabrics and beautiful designs.

The highlight of the evening was Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina, who graced the ramp as showstoppers for the designer.

The duo's chemistry was quite evident as they walked the ramp for Gupta's stunning collection. Their interactions on stage hinted at a deeper connection, adding a romantic touch to the evening.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina marked their debut together as Betty Cooper and Reggie Mantle in Zoya Akhtar's Indian adaptation of Archie Comics, which premiered on Netflix. The film also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Dot, among others.

Talking about their outfits, Khushi dazzled in a glittering silver lehenga, paired with a bead-embellished blouse featuring flowing cape-style sleeves. Her high-waisted, fit-and-flare lehenga was adorned with geometric patterns and swirling stones. She completed her look with a multi-layered choker necklace, voluminous waves, and neutral-toned makeup.

Vedang Raina, complementing Kapoor's look, wore a sophisticated sherwani with a high neckline and long sleeves. His outfit, adorned with shimmering black beadwork, was paired with black trousers and brogues, making for a striking ensemble.

Gaurav Gupta's 'Arunodaya' collection, which means 'dawn' in Sanskrit, symbolizes hope and new beginnings. Gupta's collection perfectly embodied this theme, with each outfit reflecting the beauty of a fresh start.

India Couture Week 2024 kickstarted on July 24. Falguni Shane Peacock will be closing the fashion gala on July 31.