Gauri Khan all set to appear on 'Koffee with Karan' but NOT with Shah Rukh Khan!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and ace designer Gauri Khan will soon be making an appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan 7’. But this time, SRK would not be accompanying her. Yes, you heard it right! While rumours were rife that she will come with husband Shah Rukh Khan and daughter Suhana, Gauri Khan will be embracing the Koffee couch along with her friends and ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ stars Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

During an interaction with Mirchi Plus, Gauri said, “I am going to be on Koffee with Karan along with Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.” Season 2 of the reality show dropped on Netflix on September 2 and has been in the news since then. The show traces the luxurious lives of Bollywood wives and gives a sneak peak into the celeb life.

‘Koffee with Karan’ is one of the most popular chat shows in India which unveils the secrets and personal lives of mainstream Bollywood celebrities. Several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday have already graced the couch this season. In the last episode, Katrina Kaif came on the show with her ‘Phone Bhoot’ co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. In the episode releasing this week, Varun Dhawan will appear with Anil Kapoor.

Gauri is a film producer and a celebrated interior designer. She is now all decked up for her upcoming show ‘Dream Homes With Gauri Khan’ where she will be working on different celebrity houses and give them a makeover.

Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra will be seen in the show whose houses have been designed by Gauri.