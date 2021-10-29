Gauri Khan breaks down after son Aryan gets bail; Salman, Akshay and her BFFs call to congratulate!

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan have been at the centre of the limelight right from the time Aryan Khan's name popped up in the cruise party drugs case. After nearly 25 days of trial and tribulations, their son was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28, 2021. The other two accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were also given bail in the case.

According to a report in India Today, soon after the news broke, several celeb friends called up Shah Rukh and Gauri to congratulate and pacify the family over this big relief. The report claims that Gauri broke down and cried on the phone as her BFFs Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan called her up.

Her friends have been her support throughout and remained in touch daily on call. The report alleges that as soon as Gauri Khan got the text of Aryan's bail, she was on her knees praying and crying. Also, sister Suhana Khan thanked her brother's friends abroad for their support during this tough time for the Khan clan.

The detailed order is likely to be released today. The bail was granted after Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi for Aryan Khan and ASG Anil Singh for the Narcotics Control Bureau presented their arguments in court.

Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3, 2021, by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with his friend Arbaaz Merchant (26) and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha (28). The trio is presently in judicial custody. While Aryan Khan and Merchant are lodged at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai, Dhamecha is at the Byculla women's prison.

A special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), refused to grant them bail noting that "they were part of the conspiracy".